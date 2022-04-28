MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A deadly crash has closed part of Route 61 in Berks County.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes in Muhlenberg Township, police told 69 News on scene.
One of the vehicles rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected, police said. That person died, authorities said.
The Berks County coroner's office was called to the scene.
Route 61 was closed between George Street and Bellevue Avenue, and is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, emergency dispatchers said.
Police did not say what may have led to the crash or if the other driver involved was hurt.