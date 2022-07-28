EARL TWP., Pa. - A deadly crash has closed part of a road in Berks County.

Route 73 is closed near the border of Earl and Colebrookdale townships, just west of Boyertown, said emergency officials.

There was an accident just before 10 a.m. at the intersection with Little Getting Lane, which connects Ironstone Drive to 73.

State police said the crash was fatal.

A motorcycle and pickup truck appear to have been involved in the wreck, but police did not comment further on what happened.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period.