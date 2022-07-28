Route 73 Earl Township fatal crash scene
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

EARL TWP., Pa. - A deadly crash has closed part of a road in Berks County.

Route 73 is closed near the border of Earl and Colebrookdale townships, just west of Boyertown, said emergency officials.

There was an accident just before 10 a.m. at the intersection with Little Getting Lane, which connects Ironstone Drive to 73.

Route 73 Earl Township fatal crash

State police said the crash was fatal.

A motorcycle and pickup truck appear to have been involved in the wreck, but police did not comment further on what happened.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.