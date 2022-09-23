MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer has put the brakes on traffic along the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek Township.

Initial reports were that one person died at the scene.

Officials have not yet released any information about what happened.

Route 222 is expected to remain closed between Pleasant Hill and Schaeffer roads for an extended period of time, according to the Berks County Department of Emergency Services.