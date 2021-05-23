GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - One person is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Greenwich Township on Sunday. The car fell from a Berks County interstate.
The investigation is causing road closures in the area.
Berks County communications confirms the crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 78 westbound. The coroner was called to the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, left Interstate 78WB and fell onto Old Route 22.
It's reported that the vehicle hit scaffolding and landed in a ditch before catching on fire.
The Berks County Department of Emergency is reporting closures in the area.
The DOE reports the closure is impacting Old Route 22 between Rt. 737 and Kohlers Hill Road.
Closures are expected to last for an extended period of time.
Interstate 78 in the area of MM 39.8 was closed for hours following the crash.
This is a developing story. PSP are investigating.
Stick with 69 News for updates.