READING, Pa. - The investigation of a fatal drug overdose in eastern Berks County has resulted in criminal charges being filed against a Boyertown couple.
Detectives with the district attorney's office announced Tuesday their arrest of Jesus Cruz, 20, and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Keyaira Nunez-Trego.
Cruz stands accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin to the 31-year-old victim, who was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Montgomery Avenue in Colebrookdale Township on Dec. 5, officials said.
Cruz was initially arrested the next day, when the police said they stopped the couple's car and found Cruz to be in possession of five packets of suspected heroin/fentanyl and a 9mm handgun.
Investigators said they then searched the couple's apartment in the 200 block of South Reading Avenue and found suspected heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana; more than 130 rounds of 9mm and 22mm ammunition; a second handgun; cash; and drug paraphernalia.
Cruz was subsequently committed to the Berks County Jail on drug possession and weapons charges while authorities continued their investigation.
On Tuesday, investigators filed additional charges against Cruz, including drug delivery resulting in death. He remains behind bars in the Berks County Jail.
Detectives said they expect Nunez-Trego to surrender on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession, and criminal conspiracy.