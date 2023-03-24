WEST READING, Pa. – Two people are dead and nine people are still missing after an explosion at R.M. Palmer Company on South Second Avenue in West Reading.
The explosion — so massive — moved two buildings 4 feet, officials confirm.
People felt it rock their homes in West Reading, and in Reading, people reported their buildings shaking, too.
Emergency vehicles raced toward the scene that began unfolding around 5 p.m. Friday.
The situation caused traffic chaos on parts of Penn Avenue and Penn Street.
"We all thought it was, at first, an accident because the way it hit," said Aubrey Weaver of West Reading. "We saw cars parked sideways and stuff."
Weaver lives close by on Sunset Road and felt the explosion. She immediately went to see what was going on.
"I was getting my son down for a nap, and out of nowhere, the whole house shook," Weaver said. "I thought one of the kids — because I have nieces and nephews that live there — I thought one of them fell."
"I was screaming, 'Hello! Is everyone ok in the house?!'" she said. "Next minute, I hear sirens and stuff, and I see smoke in the air."
The thick, dark cloud of smoke could be seen for miles. Firefighters tackled flames from the ground and the top of a ladder truck.
"It looks pretty catastrophic at this point," said Blake Tobias, who helps to run the Facebook page "Fire Alerts of Berks County."
Many people, including Tobias, lined Penn Avenue to see what was going on.
"They had pushed everyone back a couple blocks to make sure if there were any secondary explosions or collapses, no one else would get injured," Tobias explained.
A 69 News crew on scene had to abandon their vehicle as police escorted onlookers away from the scene due to "flowing gas."
As more crews from across Berks arrived to the scene, an ambulance rushed away and UGI arrived.
"When I heard it was the factory, that scares me," added Weaver. "That's enough buildings that can go up in flames quickly and easily."
Many feared for the safety of the people who work at the company and the people who live very close to it.
"It hurts me because it's family and stuff like that," Weaver said. "There's too many deaths in this world."
The investigation into the cause remains ongoing. Officials said they will likely be at the scene through the weekend to get it all cleaned up and to find the people still reported missing.