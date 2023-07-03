Father charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed 1-year-old son

READING, Pa. – A 23-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide eight months after his 1-year-old son died in a car crash.

Police say Isaiah Mikaal Rakiem, of Reading, was driving a Jeep Gladiator on Nov. 19, 2022, when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Oley Street and Centre Avenue in Reading. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

The 1-year-old who died was among four passengers in the back seat of Rakiem's truck, which he was driving with a suspended driver's license. There was also a passenger in the front right of the vehicle.

Police said Rakiem told them during their investigation that his 1-year-old son had been secured in a car seat. However, no car seat for the child was found inside the truck, but one was found in the covered bed truck.

Police allege the improper restraint of the 1-year-old child contributed to his death, as well as the bodily injuries of the other passengers, including a 12-year-old female.

At the time of the crash, police say Rakiem was driving 43 mph over the posted speed limit of 35 mph, which would be 78 mph.

During the investigation of the crash, Rakiem told police the other vehicle did not stop at the stop sign on Oley Street and proceeded in front of his truck. Surveillance video, however, showed that the other vehicle "did briefly stop," according to the criminal complaint.

In addition to vehicular homicide, which is a third-degree felony, Rakiem faces charges including aggravated assault by vehicle, causing an accident involving death or injury while not properly licensed, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and failing to use safety restraints for a child.

Rakiem is free on $30,000 bail until his preliminary hearing.