MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A Berks County nonprofit is helping build strong father-child relationships.

"We focus on enhancing manhood from the inside out," said Ebony McNeil, executive director of The Forge.

And it's being done through basketball.

"We're playing 2v2 father and son. Enjoying the day," said Noel Irizary.

Noel and his dad, Jermaine, were looking to spend quality time together. That's when they found out about the father-child basketball tournament being hosted in the Reading area.

"I haven't played in like 15 years, to be out here with my son feels amazing and feels great," said Jermaine Jackson. "I can't complain, man."

The tournament was hosted by nonprofit organization, The Forge, at Jim Dietrich Park. McNeil says their focus is to bring parents and kids closer.

"We also focus on being better husbands, better fathers, better members of the community at whole," said McNeil.

Fathers like Todd Rudnick see it as a greatest opportunity for families.

"I think it's good to see this generally being for fathers to be involved in their child's life," said Rudnick.

He brought his daughter, Madison, out to the tournament as a bonding day.

"I think we both looked at it as (a) something-we-could-do-together type thing," said Rudnick.

Something Madison says was worth it, even playing in that summer heat.

"It's hot but I like it," she said.