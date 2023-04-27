WEST READING, Pa. – A sweet new family shop is open for business in West Reading.
Tristan & Sons Cakes & Shakes held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday night.
Father and son Tristan and Skylar Perod established the business a few months ago, initially selling their cakes to local restaurants and community members.
They now offer several specialty cheesecakes, milkshakes, cotton candy and more at 10 S. Fifth Ave. in West Reading.