TILDEN TWP., Pa. – Tilden Township police say Jahmir Mitchell, 24, is in custody.
According to investigators, Jahmir and his father, Jamaal Mitchell, 42 — both of Philadelphia — along with an unidentified male, robbed the Tilden Township Walmart in October.
The group allegedly stole around $930 worth of merchandise. Police say the suspects waited until the store was about to close and then went out a fire exit door.
"They had a vehicle," said Frank Cataldi, Tilden Township Police criminal investigator. "It was a black Jeep Cherokee staged out back and it was waiting for them."
Police said store associates tried stopping the suspects. They tell us one of the suspects pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the associates.
"And they shoved the shopping carts into the associates, and then loaded up the vehicle and got away," Cataldi said.
He said it was later determined that this was a large-scale operation, involving more than 57 attempted and successful robberies and thefts in multiple states at Sam's Club and Walmart stores.
"I was working with officials from New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and throughout Pennsylvania," Cataldi said.
Police said Jahmir Mitchell was arrested in Philadelphia for multiple warrants, one being an alleged retail theft case handled by Tilden Township in 2019.
According to police, the suspects have been swapping out registration on the Jeep to avoid being caught. Investigators tell us there are two plate numbers for the Jeep: a New Jersey one (L87PTP) and a Delaware one (299336).
Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. They are telling anyone who sees them to call 911.