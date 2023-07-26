READING, Pa. – Tom and Matthew Burns have started a very special tradition. Beginning in 2021, the father and son duo have made it their mission to hit as many ballparks in a particular region, in the span of a few weeks.
Last year, it was the Carolinas. This year, it's the mid-Atlantic.
"We both love baseball, we both love travel, and there's no better way to see America than through minor league baseball," Matthew Burns, the son, told 69 News.
Yes, minor league baseball. On this trip, they're scheduled to see 20 games. Some are major league, but most are minor league, in the span of just 21 days.
The Fightin Phils are stop number four on their tour.
"This is definitely one of our most anticipated stops along the trip: Reading, aka Baseballtown," Matthew said. "Voted one of the number one classic ball parks in America by Baseball America."
Both father and son have a deep love for the minor leagues.
"You come to the ballpark, and you enjoy the games. You enjoy the between-inning activities and the great food offerings," said Tom Burns. "I'm telling you, seeing a game between the Red Sox and the Yankees — boring!"
Matthew documents every part of their nights — from the stadium, the history, to the food, the players — everything you can possibly take in.
The duo even grabbed some souvenirs. Matthew plans to turn everything he's photographing into a video to remember. He and his father also take in every part of the trip, including the drive.
"We try not to drive on the freeway anywhere, so what we get is a feeling for the lay of the land," said Tom.
It's lots of time together.
"Dad and I get along really well on the road; we kind of know each other's limits, and we know when to be there for each other," Matthew said.
It's proof that sometimes you don't need a big fancy trip — just a trip to the ballpark.
"It's a blast, and it's the best bonding I could have, and I want you to know, we really don't follow any particular team," Tom said. "What we are, are fans of baseball. We have always loved baseball."
Thursday, their tour takes them to Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.