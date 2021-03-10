PHILADELPHIA - More than three years after one of the deadliest acts of violence in Reading's recent history, authorities are putting out another plea for help in tracking down the only suspect who remains at large.
The FBI announced Wednesday that it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Pedro Sanchez-Laporte.
Sanchez-Laporte and four other members of the Trinidad drug trafficking organization (DTO) opened fire on four people selling drugs inside an apartment in the 100 block of South Third Street on Jan. 28, 2018, according to law enforcement authorities, who said that the operation was controlled by the Trinidad DTO.
"This was the most violent drug trafficking organization that this city or county has ever investigated," Berks County District Attorney John Adams said in 2019, when he and the U.S. attorney's office announced charges in the quadruple homicide.
Three of the shooting victims died at the scene; the fourth later died at a hospital. Authorities identified one of the victims as a nephew of Sanchez-Laporte.
Four of the suspects are awaiting trial in the case, but Sanchez-Laporte's whereabouts remain unknown. The FBI said he is believed to travel between Pennsylvania and his birthplace of Puerto Rico.
Sanchez-Laporte, 29, is described as standing six feet, one inch tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has either black hair or a shaved head and uses the alias "Javi."
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest FBI office, American embassy, or consulate. Tips can also be submitted on the FBI's website.