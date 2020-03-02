READING, Pa. - The FBI and Reading police are looking for a man who, they said, shot at FBI agents early Monday morning, leading to an 18-hour standoff in the northwest part of the city.
Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 37, exchanged gunfire with FBI agents around midnight Monday in the 300 block of West Greenwich Street. A standoff ensued.
Reading police and the FBI shut down the block for hours, as law enforcement helicopters circled overhead.
Crews shifted to the 500 block of Gordon Street as FBI agents exited an armored vehicle and went in and out of the apparent address where Vega-Rodriguez was known to be.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran and William McSwain, the U.S. attorney for Pennsylvania's eastern district, waited at a staging area during the day for updates.
The day ended without Vega-Rodriguez being apprehended, and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
Vega-Rodriguez stands about five feet, three inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He is said to be balding, with tattoos on his left arm and left hand. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.
No agents were hurt, and Vega-Rodriguez's condition is unknown.
So far, authorities have not said why Vega-Rodriguez was initially wanted before firing at the FBI.