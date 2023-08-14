PENNSYLVANIA - With more people buying electric vehicles, more places to charge them are needed.

The Federal Infrastructure Bill set aside funding to expand the number of charging locations. Pennsylvania is receiving just over 33 million dollars of that funding. An announcement was made Monday that will cover 54 projects, over 35 counties. Senator Bob Casey said, "We're going to be able to have the kind of charging stations that will allow us to create the incentives for more people driving electric vehicles all across the Commonweath."

Berks is one of the counties getting a new charging station. It will be located at the Sheetz in Bethel Township off of Interstate 78. Electrify America won the bid to complete the project. Andrew Dick with the company said, "We had a great site host. Sheetz was excited to put a station there.

Dick said, currently, there are no charging stations like theirs from Allentown to Harrisburg.

The station they're building will be able to charge 6 cars at once, taking on average about 20 minutes to charge. "We use the built-in non-proprietary charging standards that are compatible with 31 different brands of vehicles and there's also an adapter so it could be used in a Tesla," said Dick.

The charging stations will certainly get plenty of use, as electric vehicles continue to become popular.

Dick said, "Our charging stations today as opposed to two years ago, we're seeing about 20 times more sessions."