BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - It's nearly 12 million dollars headed our way from D.C. and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act to cover the resurfacing of the Warren Street Bypass along Route 12, connecting Wyomissing and Reading.

"This is gonna make the Warren Street Bypass so much easier, more pleasant in your daily travels if you use it every day like I do,” said PA Senator Judy Schwank. “It's resurfaced. They're putting up those higher barriers so that you know headlights in the opposite direction, the glare from them is not as much of a problem."

State Senator Judy Schwank joined U.S. Senator Bob Casey and reps from PennDOT to highlight the project. She says the federal help will free up state funds to focus on other road work in Berks County.

“The 183 exit, that's very, very hard to get on the bypass there. I avoid it, quite frankly,” Schwank said. "They'll be longer acceleration and deacceleration lines. You have more of an opportunity to get out."

As D.C. lawmakers are embroiled in another debt ceiling showdown, these bipartisan-backed infrastructure funds give hope that some overall progress can be made to help the American people.

"When you don't do this, when you don't invest in water and sewer projects or high-speed internet, there is a cost for that. In fact for motorists, it's a tax,” Casey said.

"It's huge to get the federal support on our projects,” said Michael Guidon, Assistant Director of PennDot District 5. “Without that, we wouldn't be able to complete our program.”