PHOENEXVILLE, Pa. | It's not an academy award, but to these small, family-operated theaters, it's an award they'll cherish.
"Without it, my company, FOX theaters, would not have survived," said Don Fox, CEO of FOX Theaters.
Local and federal officials announced Shuttered Venues Operators grants, from the U.S. Small Business Administration, to small local movie theaters hurt by the pandemic.
Democratic Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan helped Berks County-based FOX Theaters, and Phoenixville's iconic Colonial Theater, obtain the grant money after they originally had trouble securing it.
"Places like the Colonial Theater and FOX Theaters in our community had genuinely, legitimately no choice but to shut down their operations for nearly a year," commented Houlahan.
Fox extended a heartfelt thank you to Houlahan, who helped his company secure a $5.3 million grant, according to public federal data.
"The grant is based on 45% of 2019 revenues," noted Fox. "It's used to pay back rent, employees, payroll and real estate taxes and other eligible expenses."
FOX has a theater in Wyomissing, and two others in Ocean City, Maryland.
"We had a great July 4 weekend with some big movies, and we're looking forward to a more normal summer than the summer of 2020," Fox continued.
Of course, small theaters are still climbing at the pandemic, for example, the iconic Blob Fest is going to remain virtual this year.
Other than that, business owners are hoping this summer is going to be as anti-climactic as possible.
"Hopefully by 2022 it will mirror 2019 and 2018, and we'll [see] this in our rear view mirror," said Fox.