BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - READING, Pa - The company behind that iconic purple and orange lettered logo is ready to do more business in Berks.

"We're thrilled to see such a large company make such a significant investment in Berks County and do it in such a noticeable way, adjacent to the airport, it really draws attention to all the great assets we have in the county,” said executive director of the Berks County Industrial Development Authority, Jeremy Zaborowski.

He says FedEx is looking to fill hundreds of positions at its Bern Township center next to the Reading Regional Airport.

What does FedEx like about Berks?

"Our proximity to population is always key for these types of businesses. Everybody is looking for workforce,” Zaborowski said. “Everyone's looking for people that can get the job done and do it well. Berks County has a great work ethic."

And it doesn't end with FedEx, as Jeremy says more industrial complexes are set to be built.

“Yes, we have four more lots on this industrial park. The state has awarded us seven million to keep building it out. So we'll see a 240 thousand square foot building break ground in the next three months or so and we have three more lots that will break ground in 2024,” Zaborowski said.

FedEx's facility will not be like your typical warehouse, with nothing being stored there but rather processed and shipped around the region, all while helping the local economy.

"We have a property that's been off the tax rolls for over 80 years not generating one dime of property tax. Now it will be generating 750 to a million a year for all the taxing body and that doesn't even include payroll tax. So, it's a big tax win for the county,” said Zaborowski.