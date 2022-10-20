READING, Pa. — Federal and Berks County authorities announced a verdict in a criminal trial in a violent drug gang case Thursday afternoon.

Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad and two others were found guilty Wednesday of being part of a violent drug trafficking organization called "Trinidad," which operated in and around Reading.

They were found guilty of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearms offenses for their involvement in the drug gang. They were also found guilty for their involvement in a quadruple homicide in January 2018 in Reading.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, county district attorney and the FBI announced the verdict at a news conference.

15 people were indicted in a years-long investigation into the gang's activities. 12 pleaded guilty, while three others were convicted Wednesday.

Investigators said the group used a number of buildings, firearms and acts of violence to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine. Various members were accused in several killings and kidnappings.

“We are disappointed by the verdict and will be filing an appeal at the appropriate time,” said Attorney John Diaz, one of the attorneys representing Feliciano-Trinidad.