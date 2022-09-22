PHILADELPHIA — A New York City man is now facing federal charges in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from her home in Reading last month.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Thursday that Duane Taylor was charged by an indictment that could have him spend the rest of his life behind bars if he's convicted.

Taylor, 47, drove to his ex-girlfriend's home in Reading's Glenside neighborhood on Aug. 31, abducted the woman's daughter from her second-floor bedroom, and drove her to his home in Brooklyn, authorities said.

"Imagine one morning finding your home's door broken open and your child's bed empty," said Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia division. "It's a parent's worst nightmare come true."

The abduction, which was captured by surveillance cameras both inside and outside the family's home, prompted a statewide Amber Alert. RPD investigators eventually identified Taylor as the suspect and got in touch with the New York City police.

NYPD officers found Taylor at his apartment, but the girl was not there. She was eventually found on a nearby street, where she told someone she needed help because she had been kidnapped from Pennsylvania.

"Thanks to the hard work of investigators in Pennsylvania and New York City, the alleged kidnapper was swiftly tracked down and the child was found and reunited with her mother," Romero said. "As any parent can understand, this was a terrifying situation for this family, and this defendant will now appear in federal court to answer to these charges."

"We're so thankful that this young victim was recovered safely, and for the great collaboration by law enforcement partners in locating and arresting her alleged abductor," Maguire continued. "Anyone who would harm a child like this is simply depraved and must be held accountable."

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, authorities said.