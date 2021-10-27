PHILADELPHIA — A Berks County man charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is being offered the chance to avoid a trial.
Federal prosecutors have recommended to Alan William Byerly's attorneys that their client enter a plea in the case, according to Asst. U.S. Attorney Anita Eve, who declined to reveal specifics of the offer.
Eve told 69 News that the Fleetwood man wants more time with his attorneys to discuss a "non-trial disposition of the case."
The next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Byerly was wearing a "Kutztown" beanie and armed with what appeared to be a stun gun when he charged at officers guarding the Capitol, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. After the police apparently removed the device from his hand, Byerly continued to charge at the officers, punching or pushing at least three of them, and tried to grab an officer's baton, the agent wrote.
Officers managed to restrain Byerly, but a fellow rioter helped him escape, the FBI said. Police recovered the stun gun that he apparently wielded.
Byerly also is accused of attacking an Associated Press photographer who was wearing a helmet-style gas mask and a lanyard with the media organization's lettering.
The charges against Byerly include assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
More than 500 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riots. More than 100 of them have been charged with assaulting police officers.