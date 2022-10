Federal prosecutors are suggesting a four-year prison sentence for a Berks County man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The feds say they also want Alan Byerly to undergo three years of supervised release.

Byerly pleaded guilty in July to assaulting an officer and photographer on Jan. 6.

He could spend up to nine years behind bars.

His lawyer has until Friday to issue a recommendation.

Sentencing is set for next week.