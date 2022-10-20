READING, Pa. — Federal and Berks County authorities are set to announce a verdict in a criminal trial in a violent drug gang case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, county district attorney and the FBI planned a news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday.

They'll announce the verdict in the criminal trial against suspects accused of being part of a violent drug trafficking organization called "Trinidad," which operated in and around Reading.

Investigators said the group used a number of buildings, firearms and acts of violence to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

Various members are accused in several killings and kidnappings.

Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad was believed to be the gang's ringleader.