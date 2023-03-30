WEST READING, Pa. - What's something you love to do?

“I love cooking, it's my thing,” said Ela Perez, owner of Mecca Caribbean & Soul Food Restaurant. “You know some people play basketball. I cook."

Imagine if something happened that made you so afraid you couldn't do what you loved.

"To even see fire there, I haven't cooked since, I haven't cooked since Friday,” said Perez. “Nothing. I mean absolutely nothing."

That's what it's like for Ela Perez, owner of Mecca Caribbean & Soul food, in the shadow of RM Palmer Building One on South Second Avenue in West Reading, nearly a week after the explosion.

"It's hard, it's even scary, to be in my business for too long cuz, you're like, you don't know. You don't know if it's still a thing,” Perez said.

The RM Palmer employees who used to frequent her restaurant are gone, replaced by UGI workers checking on a gas smell.

"You see, they're saying it smells, you don't know what. It's scary to even be in there,” said Perez.

It's a fear that even follows her home.

"I walked into my house, it's like miles from here, near Exeter. I smelled gas at home,” Perez said. "I don't know if it's us, cuz we are all on edge now."

But above all that, she's finding the strength to make food again, for a community gathering planned for Friday night.

“That's one of the main things I wanna do,” Perez said. “Kind of feed everyone and pray for everyone. That's the only thing you can do to kinda help. I don't know what else to do.”