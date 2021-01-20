SPRING TWP., Pa. - Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot is making her way around the country to visit all the food banks in the nonprofit's network to say thank you and urge people to continue giving what they can.
"About 40% of the people who are turning to us for help right now have never before relied on a charitable food system," said Babineaux-Fontenot, "so we are definitely in a food crisis that's come along with this health pandemic."
"It will take a long time for people who are in very dire financial situations now to come out of it," said Jay Worrall, the president of the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township.
Worrall said the food bank has had such an increased need that it's challenged for space right now.
"We expected this facility to serve the needs in our community for a very long time, maybe forever," he said, "but our volume is up 90% year over year, and that means a lot more food in this warehouse, coming in and going out."
Helping Harvest distributed 10.9 million pounds of food in 2020, almost 4.5 million pounds more than in 2019.
"I ask that the community continue to keep in mind that there are people out there, maybe people who live right next door, who are struggling right now and that they are probably going to be struggling for quite a while," says Babineaux-Fontenot.
Helping Harvest provides food to more than 320 programs that feed the hungry in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
"We're expecting 2021 to be as busy as 2020 was," Worrall said.