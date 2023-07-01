The gates are open and the Kutztown Folk Festival is back, drawing in crowds from the area and beyond.

"Feels good to be back. We've had a really busy first day," said Heather Zimmerman, Kutztown Folk Festival director. "Throughout the week we have people coming in from Iowa, California, Michigan, Florida, so it's exciting."

Zimmerman said there are lots of new things to try from food to vendors. The festival has a new achievement-- the number two cultural festival in the nation ranked by USA Today readers. The festival is bringing many people back and it is the first time for some people, like the Fejita's.

"I like the food here and I like all the shops," said Jesse Fejita.

"I also like making candles. I made a really great candle," said Josette Fejita.

Aaron Eshbach of Fleetwood-based Eshy's Custom Metal Artwork is returning for the second year. Everything he is selling is stainless steel.

"It's all up cycled metal. Everything comes pout of a dumpster or it's already been used," said Eshbach.

Nearby, the sounds of historic farm equipment filled the air. Robert Heilman said most of it is from the early 1900's

"It's a learning lesson for them and it's us trying to show the skills that we've gained over all the years of being farmers," said Heilman.

"Just come on out. We got a great week ahead, lots of things every day," said Zimmerman.

The Kutztown Folk Festival runs until July 9.