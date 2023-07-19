LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - How bad is it?

"We have all the players here to try to assess how bad the damages are. they use a four level assessment from affected all the way up to destroyed,” said Lower Alsace Township manager Don Pottiger.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says it sent five joint teams that include its reps, state emergency reps and people from the county.

“They'll be able to compile some numbers to see how much happened, what they can do to help us,” Pottiger said.

What does this FEMA visit mean to people still struggling after the flash flood?

"It gives them some hope that maybe there's some additional help out there. I know some of these homeowners are dealing with insurance companies that aren't as cooperative,” Pottiger added.