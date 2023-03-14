CUMRU TWP., Pa.- Feral cats continue to be a problem all over Berks County, with the ARL calling it a cat crisis. They're now trying to educate the public to help alleviate the issue.

"No one organization could possibly help 32,000 - 60,000 outdoor community cats," said Alexis Pagoulatos, CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

That's the rough estimate of community cats living in the wild in Berks County according to some of the ARL's most recent data.

"We're really trying at the Animal Rescue League as well to find ways to expand our capacity to help," said Pagoulatos.

Community cats are a challenge all over Berks County and in Reading's Centre Park neighborhood, there will be a meeting March 16th at 6:30 p.m. at the Centre Park Historic District headquarters at 705-707 N. 5th Street. Officials are hopeful the meeting will help educate the public on how to best manage the cat population.

"We just know that there's a lot of cats present in that area, much like throughout areas of Reading," Pagoulatos said.

The ARL says one of the most effective ways to try and prevent the population from surging further is the Trap, Neuter and Return program, which ensures animals won't procreate and also vaccinates them against rabies.

It's a big job, though.

"It's really going to take all of us, from all the veterinarians in the community, to all the shelters and all the rescues really working together to try and address this problem in the long run," said Pagoulatos.

The community can also help and much of that is just knowing what to do and where to find resources.

"We really want to make sure that people are empowered with the information that they need to really be able to take this to the next level and help solve the community cat crisis with us," Pagoulatos said.