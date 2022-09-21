READING, Pa. — People attending the Berks Cultural Diversity Festival at City Park in Reading on Saturday are going to be encouraged to contribute to those impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

Patricia Vasquez, president of the Dominican Association of Pennsylvania, said attendees may be able to donate privately or through an organization. She said organizers also have been having conversations about fundraisers outside the event.

"We're definitely going to have a moment of silence to remember all those struggling right now without some of the utilities and some basic needs not being taken care of," Vasquez said.

In its third year, the event will feature live performances, an international cultural display and music from around the world, as it aims to bring the community together.

"I think what's most important about this year is that many more cultures are jumping into the equation," Vasquez said.

Organizers said the event will include a learning portion, so everyone leaves with some new information.

"I feel like sometimes there's a little bit of holdback when you don't know of a certain culture," Vasquez said, "and this is an opportunity for you to get to know what everyone's about and see that our purpose — it's pretty much the same."

It is an event Vasquez said is for everyone.

"It doesn't have a particular label," she said. "It is about diversity and inclusiveness."

The festival will go from noon until 7 p.m. at City Park.