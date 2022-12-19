GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - You may know Lester Miller as the hoedown caller at the Kutztown Folk Festival, but since October he has been busy setting up the Christmas tree display at his Greenwich Township home on Miller Road.

"I did about 95 percent of this all myself," said Miller.

The display features more than 100 wooden trees, all handmade by Miller himself. The 88-year-old said it has been a hobby of his for eight or nine years now.

"I just enjoyed seeing all of the lights, driving around the yard here and I just sit here and look at them, I enjoy this," said Miller.

He is sharing his love for it with the community, inviting people to drive around his house to see the more than 11,000 light masterpiece.

"A lot of people say how do you keep them on, they can't even keep one string on, but I have a thing that you can shock them and it just seems to work pretty good," said Miller.

"What I don't like is looking out and seeing him on the ladder fixing the lights on the gazebo though," said his daughter Leann Kolson.

The display is so bright, Kolson tells us she can see it from down the street.

"I just think for this time the way the world is today, it's just something really awesome to see," said Kolson.

"I see the satisfaction of the people coming out and they say they're glad that we that we do it, that they can see this and they enjoy it. That's why I enjoy it," said Miller.