WEST READING, Pa. - It has been an active scene all day. Search and recovery teams are using heavy machinery to lift and remove debris.

Earlier this afternoon, we noticed them stop their efforts, firefighters holding up white sheets, and we did see, unfortunately, again at least one body removed and taken away in a coroner's vehicle.

One body discovered late Sunday morning is transported by the Berks County Coroner, bringing the number of people killed from four to five.

Crews recovered another body early Sunday morning.

Two others remain unaccounted for.

Distraught witnesses gathering on a road above the R.M. Palmer Company blast site.

The search continues in the rubble overtaking South Second Avenue in West Reading.

"We're looking to get people answers," said Mayor Kaag.

The thermal imaging and drones being used are replaced.

"Now we're using heavy equipment to methodically pull debris away from the site to make sure we're taking as much care as possible for individuals inside," said Chief Holden.

"Honestly, it's just a holdout for hope. We're always racing against time," Mayor Kaag said. "Everyone at RM Palmer is devastated by tragic events that occurred Friday evening."

"We are truly grateful for all of the extraordinary efforts of the first responders and personnel and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring from our local community."

"We did get a call from the white house yesterday, offering condolences."

The United Way of Berks County and the Community Foundation created a disaster recovery fund.

Before it had even been announced, $7,000 in donations already poured in.

"The funds will be provided to organizations who are assisting families who lost loved ones in the explosion or people who are displaced from their homes," Said Tammy White, United Way.

At least ten people suffered injuries in the explosion.

A few buildings, an apartment building, a business across the street and several homes in the area have damage from the blast.

The West Reading Mayor is urging anyone who has damage to contact her directly as well as their insurance company.

People can donate to the recovery fund online.

Right now, officials say the biggest priority is finding people who remain missing and getting in touch with their family.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.