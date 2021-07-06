READING, Pa. -- FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading has played host to plenty of baseball history over the years - and now - as the game continues to evolve and change, so must the stadium itself.
"It's not like anybody did anything wrong," General Manager Scott Hunsicker said. "It's just that the game has evolved over the last, since our last renovation having to have a commissary with a dining area and a bigger weight room cause everybody lifts all day every day now."
The heavy lifting is now being done in the form of funding the estimated $16 million project - hoping to break ground April of next year. The team, county and city are pushing forward with plans to provide $3 million each towards it and they're hoping the state will step in.
"Hopefully we can go to the state after the vote on Monday at the city and after the vote at the county on Thursday and, beyond just words, we can say we have commitments," Hunsicker said.
To give you a visual of what the new facility will look like, it will start back there in center field and stretch over to the right field stands.
"A multidimensional space by the way, like when we are not using it for batting tunnels and clubhouses, we can use it for additional meeting space for the city and the county for reading education foundation or the reading school district," he said.
Additionally, the facility will need to expand the dugouts, provide more surveillance cameras and female locker room areas for female coaches and umpires.
The MLB deadline is the start of the 2023 season.
"If we look at this as an investment not just to meet the requirements but into the future of this part of the city and this part of the county, it could be a real rallying point honestly," he said.