READING, Pa. -- The Reading Fightin Phils will be taking the field for the first game of the upcoming season next month. Minor League games are not impacted by the MLB lockout. Field preparations are already underway inside FirstEnergy Stadium
"Everything's been picking up. It's been getting busy," said Matt Hoffmaster, Fightin Phils assistant general manager.
He said individual tickets just went on sale. Hoffmaster tells us sales have been strong.
"Fans are excited to see baseball and they're excited to be out enjoying the nice weather with their family and friends," said Hoffmaster.
This season comes with some new concession options in the lineup.
"We have empanadas, we have the big straw milkshake stand, we also have the adult slushy stand opening up at the bar as well," said Hoffmaster.
In the team store new items are just coming in, like jerseys and hats.
"We have the royal blue train logo, the classic 90's logo the fans like," said Hoffmaster.
Season ticket holders who are part of the VIP club will be able to get their own locker this season, which will also come with a seat cushion.
"New thing this year we will be completely opened 100 percent capacity," said Hoffmaster.
Emily Messina of the team's media relations said fans will always have a place to come to and make memories.
"The R-Phils are such a big supporter of this local Berks County and greater community and you guys have been such great fans to us throughout the year," said Messina.
The Fightin Phils home opener is April 8th against the Somerset Patriots.