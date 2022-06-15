READING, Pa. – The Reading Fightin Phils honored military members, past and present Tuesday night.
The team held Military Appreciation Night at FirstEnergy Stadium. It happened to fall on Flag Day.
"FirstEnergy stadium was built to honor the service men and women from our community who gave their lives for our country," said Fightin Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker in a statement on the team website. "America's Classic Ballpark is not just a stadium, it's a memorial."
"It is only fitting that those who have protected America are remembered at every game here at America's Classic Ballpark," Hunsicker continued. "We hope that everyone attends our games will be fully aware the stadium is a memorial to the veterans of our community."
The first fans to arrive at the ballpark got a patriotic t-shirt.
The R-Phils wore special military appreciation jerseys on the field.