READING, Pa. – Plans for new construction at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1900 Centre Ave. were presented to the Reading Planning Commission Tuesday night.
Scott Hunsicker, general manager of the Reading Fightin Phils, explained the project, which was first announced in December.
"The reason for this renovation is honestly the requirements of MLB," Hunsicker said, referring to player-related upgrades Minor League Baseball is requiring of its teams by the start of the 2023 season. "A clubhouse is needed to be larger to offer players new dining areas, physical fitness area and locker rooms."
"These are all things that sort of changed in our industry, and so the American Classic Ballpark was fine, and then it wasn't fine anymore," he continued.
"If we don’t meet these requirements, we would run the risk of losing our franchise, and so we were guided by a very long-winded document that spells out exactly how many square feet that's needed and how many lockers they need," Hunsicker explained.
Because all space is utilized in the current stadium structure, Hunsicker said a new 14,220-square-foot building will be constructed in the right center field.
The structure will face Route 61 — considered a gateway to the city — and will provide a visual impact for those driving into the city, as opposed to the current brick wall which is currently there, Hunsicker said.
Stadium officials said they must begin construction in September and have it completed by April 1, so that it does not interfere with baseball season.
The planning commission will be asked to approve preliminary plans in July and final land development plans in August.
Planning members said the timeline should be feasible.
In other business, the planners voted to:
Approve a final land development plan for the Shuman Development Group to convert a 14,638-square-foot, five-story building at 35 N. Sixth St. into a mixed-use property with commercial retail uses on the first floor, office space on the second floor and 39 residential apartments on the third, fourth and fifth floors.
Table a proposed final annexation plan to combine 615, 617 and 619 Walnut St. into one deed. The project is a plan from the Berks County Redevelopment Authority to provide 12 apartment housing units at the site for homeless veterans. The planning commission tabled the plan because it had not received the required review from the county planning office.
Approve the submission of a conditional use application for Reading City Council to consider a banquet hall at the former Elks Club building at 46 S. Sixth St.
The Shuman Development Group plans to convert the 14,000 square-foot historic structure into a banquet hall, while restoring it to the same configuration as it was in 1908.
City Council will need to grant a conditional use approval before further planning can be considered.