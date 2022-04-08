WFMZ has team coverage from Reading as the Fightins gear up for their home opener Friday night.
This game is an especially important one, knowing that there hasn't been a truly normal opening day since the 2018 season. The Reading Fightin Phils are back, and Baseballtown on Friday night will look as normal as ever, which fans can appreciate.
"Life's a lot easier when everything is normal," said Scott Hunsicker, the Reading Fightin Phils general manager.
Last year, COVID concerns were much higher than they are now and many restrictions were still in place. In 2020, there was no season at all, and in 2019, the Fightins Opening Day was rained out.
Team leaders are ready to step back up to the plate.
"Hopefully people come out early, rekindle those relationships and kind of be present with each other. That's really, it's funny, you asked me what I'm most looking forward to," said Hunsicker. "I think I'm just looking forward to like the regular stuff, the ticket takers saying hi to the fans, everyone walking in, because like you said, it's been a few years since it's just been normal."
Something else fans can get excited about on this Opening Day, the Fightins said their ticket prices will remain the same this season and parking is still free.
That's a big deal considering the rising prices everyone has seen everywhere lately.
This is just another reason for fans to fill the seats here at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.