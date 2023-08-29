READING, Pa. – As summer comes to a close, so does minor league baseball. FirstEnergy Stadium in Baseballtown, the home the Fightin Phils, only has a few games left on the schedule. Fans are taking in the last few home games of the season.
"We just enjoy coming to the games, and then we sometimes bring our friends along if they want to come," said Donna Swoyer of Muhlenberg Township. "We get extra tickets, but we just enjoy coming down to the game here."
Swoyer said she and her husband buy a 12-pack of tickets every year. They said the atmosphere at the stadium and the people bring them back every year.
James Lorih has been coming to the park since he was a little kid. Now, he's passing on the tradition on to his kids, and he says he's gotten to see a lot of amazing players as Fightin Phils over the years.
"The baseball team is super competitive," Lorih said. "I've watched Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley and Cole Hamels."
Sadly, all good things must come to an end. With the Fightin Phils' season ending soon, there are some fun promotions. Saturday is '90s night with a tribute to The Simpsons. The next day, the Phillie Phanatic will make an appearance, and a lot of nights are ending with fireworks lighting up the sky.
The last game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10. That's unless the team makes it to the playoffs. As Dawn Troutman put it, "They can pull it off. You never know what happens in baseball."