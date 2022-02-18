READING, Pa. -- Players from the Reading Fightin Phils will be celebrating their successes through their faith with fans during "Celebrate your Faith Night."
Fightin Phils officials said Friday the team will join fans for the event on three Thursdays during the season this summer: June 16, July 14 and Aug. 4 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Officials said each Faith Night will conclude with a post-game firework show.
The goal of the event is to have players and fans unite to reflect on the impact their respective faiths have had on their journeys, which officials said, "is a great opportunity to see how faith moves throughout life.
Fans are encouraged to participate in the question-and-answer session that will last for about 20 minutes. Typically tow to four athletes take part in the discussion, officials said.
The discussions are non-denominational and do not promote any specific beliefs, officials said.
This is the program's 18th year.
"Celebrate Your Faith nights have become a fun forum for Reading Fightin Phils fans to learn about the lives of professional baseball players and how they are able to incorporate their faith into a lifestyle that makes it very difficult to stay connected with their friends, family, and their places of worship," said Joe Bialek, Reading Fightin Phils Executive Director of Sales.
Groups of 20 or more are encouraged to book an outing to celebrate the evening with their church, youth group, or friends in faith. As a special bonus, each church may select one representative to throw out a free ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.