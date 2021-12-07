READING, Pa. — There were all kinds of baseball-related puns being thrown around on this cold day in December, but nothing knocked it out of the park like the unveiling of renderings for an expansion of FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading.
"The primary things that we're doing are related to player health and wellness," Scott Hunsicker, the Reading Fightin Phils' general manager, said during a news conference with elected leaders behind home plate.
Part of the $16.5-million project the team detailed Tuesday includes the construction of a 2-story building behind the wall in right-center field, which will feature player clubhouses, offices, training rooms, and player dining areas on the first floor. The second floor — "the grand space of it all" — will house the bullpens and batting tunnels.
"We came to realize if we put the bullpens and the batting tunnels all next to each other in a beautiful space with a nice vista of the field," Hunsicker said, "it will be a really nice bullpen if you're a pitcher at the game."
More importantly," he added, "when we push those nets away, it's going to leave a tremendous gathering space for the community for all kinds of things... We don't have a lot of places to go and have a 550-person sit-down banquet or a 1,000-person indoor cocktail party."
Hunsicker said the player-related upgrades, which are being required by Major League Baseball of all minor league teams, would not have been possible without the collaboration of city, county and state officials.
Funding for the project is made up of $7.5 million from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The city, which owns the 70-year-old stadium, and the county are each contributing $3 million from their respective shares of the federal government's most recent stimulus package. The team will contribute the remaining $3 million.
"This money was allocated for economic development projects," Hunsicker said. "If it didn't come here, it was going to go somewhere else, for somebody else's economic development project or somebody else's baseball stadium."
"Everybody knows the Reading Fightin Phils, and I can't imagine a future without them," said state Sen. Judy Schwank. "None of us could, so here we are and we were able to help make it happen."
The team is hoping to break ground in September 2022, after the upcoming season.
"It was a really unique and awesome undertaking with the design team," Hunsicker said, "and we're just really excited about it."
The MLB's deadline for the upgrades to be completed is opening day of the 2023 season.