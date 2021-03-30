READING, Pa. — For the past six weeks, Reading Fightin Phils fans have had their calendars marked with the dates of this season's games at FirstEnergy Stadium. Now, they can jot down the start time for each one.
The R-Phils, having already announced when the first pitch will be thrown at each of their 12 home games in May, revealed Tuesday the start times of the other 48 games they'll play in Baseballtown in 2021.
Tuesday-through-Friday games will start at 7:05 p.m., and Saturday games will begin at 6:45 p.m. Start times on Sunday will vary, being either 2:15, 5:15 or 6:45 p.m.
Two notable exceptions are a noon start for Camp Kids Day on Wednesday, July 7, and an 11 a.m. first pitch for the 19th annual morning game on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The Fightins, who didn't play at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will have off every Monday during the 2021 season.
The team said it will soon reveal the promotions for its May games, the first one being the home opener on Tuesday, May 4, against the Erie SeaWolves.