The Reading Fightin Phils swept Sunday's doubleheader against their in state rivals the Harrisburg Senators, 7-1 and 1-0.
The Fightins and Senators found themselves in a two-run game late in game one before Reading scored five runs in the seventh. Josh Stephens hit a 3-run home run as a pinch hitter in the seventh.
Game two, pitching reigned supreme as both teams failed to score a run until the sixth inning. Darick Hall came through for the Fightins with the games lone RBI in the sixth inning.
Reading will go for their fourth win in the series tomorrow afternoon.