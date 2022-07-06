READING, Pa. – A documentary directed by a local student was screened Wednesday night at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts.
Wilson High School student Julia Adilman directed the film "Stand Together."
The hour-long film centers around the effort to combat racism by the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading's "Stand Together Against Racism" — or STAR — initiative. It works to address racism through education and dialogue that is initiated and facilitated by youth.
