READING, Pa. – Production crew, actors and more took over Fifth and Penn streets in downtown Reading.
"We're glad today that we have another film production here in Reading, and the Reading Film Office, we promote and encourage filmmakers to shoot in our city," said David Buelow, creative director for the Reading Film Office.
Seeing a film shoot in your city isn't all that common, but under the current circumstances across the country, it's even more unlikely. The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have been on strike since July 14.
"I think it's wonderful ,and I think that we're in great company, and we're the only ones," said film director Robert Morgalo. "We're one of those 39 productions, and we're the only ones on the East Coast, so we're blessed and happy about it."
The film, "Dream Devil," is under the direction of Morgalo, who is no stranger to the regional film scene, having shot in Reading in the past. The film is in rarified air at the moment, as the SAG-AFTRA strike drags on.
"This falls outside of that because we're stepping up as an independent filmmaker and doing what the networks and the studios are unwilling to do," Morgalo said. "We're meeting the demands and needs of SAG actors."
As the production is among just a small number of those happening across the country, it presents a unique opportunity to showcase the city of Reading.
"Basically, he's reached an agreement with the guild — the Screen Actors Guild — that will allow him to film, and retroactively when the strike is over and the agreements have been made, his company will honor whatever that agreement is going forward," Buelow said of Morgalo's production.
The Reading Film Office says the strike is a complex issue, with concerns over pay, health care and artificial intelligence. As for the film, it will continue to shoot in Tamaqua and Hazelton, expecting to wrap up filming early next month.