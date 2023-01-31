BERKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - People could be seen moving boxes and chairs out of the Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township on its last day.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency operated the center in Berks County since 2001, housing migrants. The county, who owns the building, said in November that the contract with the federal government was ending.

"It's something I along with a whole lot of others have worked for for a very long time," said Congresswoman Madeline Dean.

The center had been the focus of protests and faced criticism for its treatment of asylum seekers. Dean said she does not know what the plan is for the building or the employees going forward. The lawmaker talked with former Governor Tom Wolf about the center multiple times in past years when they were considering who to lease it to.

"I suggested that it could be a very valuable resource center for those struggling with mental illness or substance use disorder or addiction," said Congresswoman Dean.

The county said it is working with affected employees and also with various county departments to review potential options for its future.