SINKING SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Apple Dumpling Festival rolls on for its 70th year.

Friday was the second night of the 3-day festival in Sinking Spring. Guests can enjoy rides, a pageant and lots of apple dumplings.

One organizer says it's a big responsibility to run the festival but that he's proud to give community members a fun start to the summer season.

The festival continues Saturday until 10 p.m.