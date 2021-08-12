READING, Pa. — It takes a village to construct the bones of Berks Jazz Fest.
"We're in the process of turning the DoubleTree [Hotel] ballroom into a performing arts space," said John Ernesto, the festival's longtime general manager. "[It's] with full production, staging, lighting, video screens and 900 seats."
With the 2020 festival having to be canceled due to COVID-19 just two weeks before it was supposed to happen, Ernesto said after 18 months, his team is finally ready to hold the 30th anniversary celebration of the event.
"We have crews everywhere working on various aspects of it," said Ernesto. "Our transportation team has started to make Philadelphia runs and pick up artists. Our hospitality team is getting ready."
Around 300 volunteers, some of whom have helped build stages and set up every year since it started, help make sure that the show does go on. Ernesto said it's a major undertaking.
"It's pretty amazing when you think about the depth of our volunteers," said Ernesto. "The commitment of our volunteers, the commitment is pretty amazing."
He said they have been the heart and soul of getting the festival off the ground year after year, and after the challenges over the last 18 months, this year is extra special.
"Today feels really good to me," Ernesto said, smiling, "because now we know we're going to do this."