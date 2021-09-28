READING, Pa. – Lights, camera, action — back in person.
"I'm really excited to get back to some in-person events," said Tracy Schott, cofounder of the ReadingFilmFEST. "The film festival … we are taking all the precautions to make sure it's a safe event.
After a year of streaming online, theater seats will once again be filled with film fans and filmmakers.
"It's not the same as being in a theater and being able to share it with other people, so I'm really happy that we're back in the theater," Schott said.
The seventh fest is also taking things outside, partnering with the newly formed Reading Artists Collective, looking to encourage more creativity and unique voices.
"We have a total of 30 vendors and ten performers, so they're going to be set up on our right and our left," Reading Artists Collective Project Manager Mike Gutierrez said, "and we're gonna have the performance taking part over there on the stage."
"It's about just the energy and the excitement for artists to be able to get back out into the community and to be a part of the community," said Brad Waples, also with the Reading Artists Collective.
This festival will serve as a potential launch pad for many artists, include the winner of this year's screenplay writing contest, with a table read involving local Reading actors.
"There were some really great scripts this year but that one was the top one that everybody seemed to enjoy," film festival Executive Director Cammie Harris said, "and he's a native of Reading so it's really exciting to have him here."
The Seventh Annual ReadingFilmFEST begins Thursday.