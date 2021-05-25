BOYERTOWN, Pa. – The proposed 2021-22 budget for Boyertown Area School District remained unchanged since it was introduced at the finance committee meeting May 20, said Patricia Denicola, the district's chief financial officer.
The budget anticipated revenues to be $127,869,742 for the school year. The millage rate would increase by 1.04 mills, or 3.69%, from 28.20 mills to 29.24 mills. That equals taxes of $2,924 for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
Long-term indebtedness is projected at $100,902,000. Final expenditures have not yet been estimated.
The final vote on the budget will take place June 22.
Contracts
The board appointed the firm of Fox Rothschild LLP as school solicitors for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, based upon a retainer of $23,000 per year and a base hourly rate of $185.
The board also approved a privacy agreement between the firm and the district to protect health information involved in cases that the firm would handle.
The board also authorized Fox Rothschild to enter into an agreement for a property located at 445 County Line Road in Colebrookdale Township, Berks County, setting the assessment of the property at $3,265,400.
A total of $94,280.92 was awarded among several contracts to various bidders for the following:
- Custodial supplies: $65,977.66.
- General supplies: $22,598.48.
- Technical education supplies: $4,257.64.
- Science supplies: $1,447.31.
Senior spotlights
The board also recognized three senior students: Jordan Woodring, Kyle Wieland and Natalie Morris.
Christie Greener, school counselor, said about Woodring, "She is one of our only students in a very large senior class who is eligible for an AP Capstone diploma."
About Wieland, Mike Kern, Berks Career and Technology Center instructor, said, "This school year, Kyle has demonstrated significant progress at BCTC in our masonry program."
“Over the past four years, it has been a pleasure to witness Natalie's growth into the mature, responsible, athletic young woman she is today," said Sandy Gallagher, school counselor, about Morris.
In addition, the board recognized senior Eric Muthersbaugh, who served as a student representative to the board of directors for two years. After graduation, Muthersbaugh will attend the University of Pennsylvania where he will major in neuroscience and neuro-engineering.
Graduation and prom
Muthersbaugh reported that graduation was scheduled for Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at the Santander Arena in Reading. Graduates will be allowed eight guests.
Prom will be held the following night, June 5. In addition, Muthersbaugh said that John Black was the 2021 valedictorian.
Other news
The board also welcomed Olivia Brodowski, who will be the new junior representative to the board of directors.
Finally, Assistant Superintendent Marybeth Torchia publicly thanked the local Gilbertsville Giant Food Store, along with store manager Stephen Przyborowski, for their donation of $14,066.61 to help provide meals to students.