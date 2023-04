EXETER TWP., Pa. - A fire caused the partial collapse of an Exeter Township house Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 1400 block of Schoffer's Road shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Fire officials say several tankers were brought in as well as brush trucks due to trees surrounding the home that caught fire.

The house was unoccupied at the time and no firefighters were injured.

Officials say the home is uninhabitable at this time.

The cause is under investigation.