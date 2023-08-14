BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The treasurer of a Berks County fire company is under arrest after authorities allege nearly $900,000 went from the department's account into his pocket.

Berks County Detectives have charged 61-year-old Kennth Long with theft, forgery and receiving stolen property. They were contacted in January of this year by the Birdsboro Police Department about a theft from the Birdsboro Union Fire Company.

Investigators say company members believed more than $500,000 had been removed from the department's account over an 8-year period and that Long, their treasurer, was suspected of taking the funds.

County detectives opened an investigation and a forensic accounting audit was conducted.

In February, detectives interviewed Long and he allegedly admitted to using fire company funds to support his gambling habit. Investigators alleged he also admitted to forging the signatures of other fire company members on fraudulent treasurer's reports to conceal the source of the missing money.

In August, the results of the forensic accounting audit revealed that between 2016 and 2023, Kenneth Long allegedly stole a total of $899,968.36 from various bank accounts belonging to the Birdsboro Union Fire Company.

Long turned himself in Monday and is awaiting arraignment.

He is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.