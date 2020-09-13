BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Fire crews worked late into the night Saturday at a structure fire in Colebrookdale Twp.
At around 7:23 p.m., Company 95 Boyertown Fire & Rescue, was dispatched to the 800 block of Unger Lane for a barn fire.
According to officials, a large smoke header could be seen for miles and on arrival crews found a box truck and trailer engulfed in flames as well as part of the building and a large area in front of the building.
Crews worked to make entry into the building to push the fire back out toward the trailer while dealing with several explosions from stored fuel and other flammable containers.
The fire was quickly controlled but hours of overhaul to handle hot spots under the truck and trailer kept firefighters busy late into the night.
Officials thank Eastern Berks Regional Police, Eastern Berks Fire, Gilbertsville Fire, Earl Fire Companies, Boyertown Ambulance and the Salvation Army Canteen for all of their help.